NATIONAL (WOWO) – The deadline to enroll in or change your 2019 Marketplace health insurance is Saturday, December 15, 2018. After this date, you can only enroll or change plans if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. The open enrollment period for 2019 coverage is November 1, 2018 through December 15, 2018. Coverage for next year’s health insurance starts January 1, 2019.

If you need to enroll in the Federal Marketplace, visit www.healthcare.gov