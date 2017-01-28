Federal assistance approved for Rexnord Employees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor has approved federal assistance for workers at the Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. facility in Indianapolis.

Rexnord is shutting down the plant and moving approximately 350 jobs to Monterrey, Mexico. Rexnord announced their plan to move its Indianapolis operations to Monterrey in October 2016 and the decision was made final in November 2016.

The employees will be eligible to receive services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, according to Inside Indiana Business. The program applies for employees who have been or may become separated from Rexnord between November 15, 2015 and January 19, 2019. Onsite leased workers from Staffmark, Randstad, Kelly Services and Prologistix are also eligible.

Under the TAA program, eligible workers may receive weekly trade re-adjustment allowances as well as a variety of reemployment services, job search and relocation allowances, training and health insurance premium assistance. Other benefits may be available as well.

The federal program is made available to employees who lose their jobs due to production shifts out of the country. Rexnord delivered formal notice to its Indianapolis workers in December 2016 that layoffs will begin in February 2017, and as part of their layoff process, workers will be asked to train their replacements. The layoffs will continue through June 2017.

The DWD is encouraging affected Rexnord employees to contact their local WorkOne Career Center to learn more about the reemployment services offered by the TAA program.