INDIANA (Network Indiana): If you bought frozen shrimp from Costco, you might not want to eat it. The shrimp could be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It was sold between February and May under brand names like Kirkland, Fresh Market, Unistar, and Wesllsey Farms.

If you have any of the recalled shrimp, the FDA says you should return it to the store.

We have the full recall details here.