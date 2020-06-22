FDA advises consumers to stop using Eskbiochem hand sanitizer products

NATIONAL (WOWO): The FDA is advising consumers to stop using hand sanitizer products manfactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico due to the possible presence of methanol.

Methanol is toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

This includes the following products made by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

If you have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you should seek immediate treatment. Substantial exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent nervous system damage or death.

There are currently no reports of sickness or death from these products.

Young children who accidentally ingest methanol or adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA reminds people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If that is not an option, the CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethanol.