FCC telehealth grants going to Parkview Health, PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health in Fort Wayne is among a dozen Hoosier hospitals and clinics receiving federal funding to implement or improve telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Inside INdiana Business, the FCC is distributing the money through its COVID-19 Telehealth Program to help healthcare providers connect services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in an effort to give Americans easier, safe access to healthcare providers.
Parkview will receive more than $891,000, while Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Counseling Center will receive almost $35,000. Find a full list of recipients below:
10th Street Clinic, Richmond, IN; $152,931
Community Mental Health Center, Lawrenceburg, IN; $65,142
Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg, Indiana; $698,603
Cummins Behavioral Health System, in Avon, IN; awarded $226,016
Hancock Regional Hospital, Greenfield, IN; $409,984
Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne; $891,276
Community Hospital North, Indianapolis; $872,363
Meridian Health Services, Muncie; $240,669
Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Counseling Center, Fort Wayne; $34,982
Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indianapolis; $929,834
Windrose Health Network, Greenwood; $223,720
Greene County General Hospital, Linton, IN; $60,480