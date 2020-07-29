FCC telehealth grants going to Parkview Health, PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health in Fort Wayne is among a dozen Hoosier hospitals and clinics receiving federal funding to implement or improve telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Inside INdiana Business, the FCC is distributing the money through its COVID-19 Telehealth Program to help healthcare providers connect services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in an effort to give Americans easier, safe access to healthcare providers.

Parkview will receive more than $891,000, while Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Counseling Center will receive almost $35,000. Find a full list of recipients below:

10th Street Clinic, Richmond, IN; $152,931

Community Mental Health Center, Lawrenceburg, IN; $65,142

Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg, Indiana; $698,603

Cummins Behavioral Health System, in Avon, IN; awarded $226,016

Hancock Regional Hospital, Greenfield, IN; $409,984

Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne; $891,276

Community Hospital North, Indianapolis; $872,363

Meridian Health Services, Muncie; $240,669

Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Counseling Center, Fort Wayne; $34,982

Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indianapolis; $929,834

Windrose Health Network, Greenwood; $223,720

Greene County General Hospital, Linton, IN; $60,480