FCC adds texting to upcoming three-digit suicide prevention number

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A three-digit suicide prevention emergency number is getting the go-ahead from the FCC.

According to ABC News, the Federal Communications Commission voted this week to add a text-messaging option to the 988 suicide lifeline, which is set to roll out on July 16th, 2022.

All wireless providers that offer text messaging will have to support it in an effort to make mental health easier to access in times of crisis.

The national suicide prevention lifeline, 800-273-8255, will still exist, but the three-digit solution is meant to be easier for people to remember.