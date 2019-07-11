Fatal US 30 crash kills one, injures four others Wednesday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed, and another four were injured, following a crash along US 30 Wednesday night.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of US 30, east of North Fox Farm Road, around 6:20 p.m. on reports of a crash.

According to a police report, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on US 30 when it slowed in the left-hand lane. The driver claims he slowed to assist a motorist stopped along the westbound side of US 30.

The driver told police he was activating his hazard lights when his Silverado was rear-ended by a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver, identified as Amanda Hench, 32 of Warsaw, died at the scene from blunt force trauma. Four passengers in the Grand Caravan received various injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The front seat passenger had to be extricated.

The driver of the Silverado was uninjured, and the crash is still under investigation.