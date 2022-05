FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fatal fire happened in southwest Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Adam O’Conner from the Fort Wayne Fire Department says that the department was called to the 7000 block of Bradbury Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m. on a report of a structure fire. Crews were able to put out the fire, but one adult male body was found within the structure.

He says that both the cause of the fire and death are under investigation.