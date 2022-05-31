Fatal Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Coroner has identified the woman who died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Amber Lynn Barton, 36, of Columbia City died as the result of the crash shortly before 5 p.m. near CR 400 West in Clear Creek Township. Reports indicate that a male driver lost control of the motorcycle after applying a high level of brake force, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Barton was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders initiated CPR. The driver was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.