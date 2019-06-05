Fatal motorcycle crash claims one life in Steuben County Tuesday

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fremont man has died following a crash in Steuben County Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police were called to County Road 450 W., just north of Lane 101, around 7 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation reveals Eric Corcimiglia, 27, was traveling southbound on CR 450 while riding a motorcycle when he failed to slow for a curve in the road. He went off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Although he was wearing a helmet, Corcimiglia suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.