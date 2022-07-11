Fatal Kosciusko County crash happened over the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A single vehicle fatal crash occurred in Kosciusko County Saturday morning.

Crews responded to CR 750 W, north of State Road 14 in Seward Township shortly before 6:30 a.m. Reports indicate that a 2004 Cadillac SRX was traveling northbound on CR 750 W. The vehicle then exited the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting both occupants.

A 21-year-old Claypool man was airlifted to a local hospital and has since been released. Alice M. Dills, 57, from Claypool was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and police are still working to identify the driver, who was not among the two occupants listed above.