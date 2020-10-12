Fatal crash temporarily closes Bluffton Rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A portion of Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne was shut down today due to a fatal crash.

Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winters, near the Fort Wayne International Airport, at about 5:25am today after a car collided head-on with a semi.

The driver of the semi was hospitalized in stable condition, but the car’s driver was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews shut down Bluffton from Pleasant Center Rd. to Ferguson Rd. while they cleared the scene.