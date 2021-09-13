Fatal Crash Sunday Night In Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday Night Crash Claimed The Life of One Person In Huntington.

At approximately 10:26 pm, police in Huntington County were notified of a vehicle crash on US 24 West of North Jefferson Street. When crews arrived at the scene they learned that a motorcycle had struck a vehicle and officers immediately began rendering aid, but life saving efforts were unsuccessful. The victim’s name, gender, and age have not been identified as of yet, as the accident remains under investigation.