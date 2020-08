WARREN, Ind. (WOWO): A fatal single-vehicle crash shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 69 this morning.

The Indiana State Police alerted WOWO News at about 7:45am that the crash happened near the 273 mile-marker in Huntington County, near Warren.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area, and traffic will be diverted until noon, according to police. We will update this story once more details are released.