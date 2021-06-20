Fatal Crash On Paulding Road Late Saturday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) On Saturday Afternoon at approximately 5:26 P.M. Fort Wayne police responded to a two vehicle car crash at 2400 E. Paulding Road.

When crews arrived they found an adult male victim who had been ejected from his vehicle in critical condition. The victim was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. While at the hospital the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later The second victim, the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed by police that one vehicle was traveling East on Paulding Road at a very high rate of speed and the other vehicle was turning onto Paulding Road from a side access roadway and the Eastern bound vehicle collided with the merging vehicle at a high rate of speed causing the impact. The impact was substantial causing the driver of the merging vehicle to be ejected. The driver of the East bound vehicle was believed to have had a front seat passenger who exited the vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival, according to witness statements.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner’s office at a later date as the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Coroner’s Office, and the Prosecutor’s Office.