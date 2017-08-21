Fatal crash in Kosciusko County Friday

Brooklyne Beatty
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died from injuries after a crash in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services responded to the two vehicle crash located at the intersection of 700 South and 600 West around 2:11 p.m.

A southbound Chevy failed to yield at the intersection and collided with a Kenworth Semi that was traveling West on 700 South.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as 70-year-old William Johnson of Claypool, Indiana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Semi driver reported only minor injuries.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.

