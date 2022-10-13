Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday morning fatal crash.

Shortly after 10 a.m. a 911 call was received from a concerned citizen following an S.U.V. that the caller said was all over the roadway while going southbound on U.S. Route 127, near State Route 709. While on the phone, the caller said the S.U.V. had struck a semi.

Initial reports show that 62-year-old William J. Stanton of Beavercreek, Ohio crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound semi. Stanton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.