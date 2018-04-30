Fatal crash in Van Wert County Sunday, kills passenger and injures driver

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – One person has died after a crash in Van Wert County Sunday.

Police were called to reports of a crash on State Route 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road around 7:26 p.m.

An investigation revealed a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was traveling along SR 81 when it went off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway into a ditch, coming to rest in a field.

A passenger, Christina Dellinger, 54 of Willshire, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Lutheran Hospital via Lutheran Air.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.