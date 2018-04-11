Fatal crash in Steuben County leaves one dead, one injured

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a personal injury crash on US 20 at the intersection of County Road 360 West around 3:06 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation revealed a man driving a 2008 Dodge truck was stopped on US 20, waiting to turn south onto CR 360 West. A 2000 Ford Explorer was also traveling west on US 20 and attempted to stop for the Dodge truck to turn.

Another car rear-ended the Explorer, forcing it into the Dodge truck. The Explorer was then forced into the eastbound lane of US 20 and struck a 1999 Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer.

The driver of the Explorer was transported to Parkview Memorial Hospital by helicopter for his injuries.

A passenger of the Explorer, Cindy L. Mirkle, 55 of Angola, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene by a Steuben County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcoholic beverages were deemed not a factor.