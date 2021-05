WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): One man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Warsaw.

Officials report that a 2014 Ram 1500 truck was eastbound on County Road 200 South just before 2:30 A.M. when the driver failed to stop at Country Club Drive, striking a tree on the east side of the road.

51 year old Anthony Wayne Sumner of North Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.