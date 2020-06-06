Fatal crash in DeKalb County claims the life of one

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): DeKalb County Sheriff’s Officials say that a Butler man was killed when the UTV he was driving collided with a car.

68 year old Michael Slentz was driving a Kawasaki Mule UTV southbound in the grass along the 2200 block of State Road 1 when he turned to cross the road and drove into the path of a southbound Pontiac Grand Am driven by 16 year old Erin Snyder of St. Joe, colliding with her car.

Slentz was thrown from the UTV and was declared dead at the scene. Snyder was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital.