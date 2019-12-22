Fatal crash in Adams County kills four

Decatur, IN (WOWO): Four people were killed in an early morning crash in rural Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News that police and first responders were dispatched at about 10:30 to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 650 East.

Witnesses told investigators that a 2017 Toyota Camry was northbound on County Road 650 when the driver stopped at the intersection of State Road 124 and indicated an eastbound turn. For an unknown reason, the driver abruptly stopped the eastbound turn and changed direction, going northbound, entering the westbound lane of State Road 124 and driving into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that was westbound.

The collision caused a back seat passenger to be ejected. The driver of the Camry and three of the passengers were declared dead at the scene. Officials say that nobody in either vehicle was properly restrained in seatbelts. The Adams County Coroner and Sheriff are continuing the investigation.