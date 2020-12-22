Fatal crash closes portion of Washington Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a crash near the intersection of Washington and Coliseum Blvds. this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to the scene at 7:10am to find a car pinned under a semi. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured.

According to investigators, the car had been coming down the ramp from Coliseum to go westbound and collided into the semi, which had been turning from a side street onto Washington.

The eastbound lanes of Washington, along with one westbound lane, were closed while police cleared the scene.