Fatal crash closes portion of Meyer Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash between a pickup truck and a pedestrian forced police to close part of Meyer Rd. this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Meyer Rd. at 6:35am on a report of a truck hitting a pedestrian. Witnesses told police four people were walking southbound in the curb lane of travel when two of them were hit by a southbound truck.

One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Everyone involved in the incident are adults.

The 2300 block of Meyer will be closed for “the next few hours,” according to a statement from the FWPD received at 8:40am today.

No further details were released.