Farm Bureau Supports Infrastructure Legislation

The American Farm Bureau sent a letter to all 100 U.S. Senators expressing its support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure continues to be a priority for their members. “That’s why we are supporting this bipartisan legislation,” Duvall says. “The investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and inland waterways are not just necessary, but they are long overdue.” He also says this legislation provides critical investments that will expand broadband internet access and repair and upgrade aging western water infrastructure that is, in many cases, 50 to 100 years old and not adequate to meet today’s needs. “Our nation’s infrastructure gives America’s farmers and ranchers a competitive advantage and helps us move products from fields to consumers around the world,” he adds. “These investments will ensure we continue to safely and efficiently transport the agricultural and food products that our nation and world rely on. We encourage the Senate to pass this investment in America’s future.” Duvall is also grateful that the senators didn’t place the burden of these investments on American farmers and ranchers through increased tax rates or by eliminating the stepped-up basis.