Farm Bureau study: Thanksgiving dinner to cost 10% less this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thanksgiving dinner should be cheaper this year for Hoosiers.

The Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey shows Hoosier shoppers can expect to spend approximately 10% less at the grocery store this Thanksgiving.

It’s thanks due to a 24% drop in the price of a 16-pound turkey; last year a bird of that size would cost just over $21, but this year it’s about $16.

The price of stuffing is down, and so are the prices of the ingredients you’ll need for Pumpkin Pie. A full rundown of prices is below: