Farm Bureau Says Crank up Biofuel Production

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking them to take the necessary steps to address the high energy costs impacting all Americans. Over the past 15 months, oil prices have increased by 130 percent to more than $120 per barrel. Duvall says, “As Russia’s harmful actions in Ukraine continue and further sanctions get imposed against Russia, oil prices will likely continue to rise, creating even higher consumer costs and threatening U.S. energy and economic security.” The organization is asking the administration to remove barriers to domestic energy production and to increase the production of biofuels that have reduced America’s dependence on foreign crude oil while creating jobs in rural America. “By displacing imported petroleum, increased biofuel use, and domestic energy production will enhance U.S. security and independence while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies,” Duvall adds. Energy independence continues to be a high priority for the Farm Bureau.