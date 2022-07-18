Farm Bill Feedback Line

Leadership of the House Agriculture Committee this week announced an online form to gather farmer feedback for consideration in the next farm bill. House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott and Ranking Member Glenn “GT” Thompson announced the form for farmers and ranchers to submit their feedback and ideas for the 2023 Farm Bill. Chairman Scott says, “This is a chance to hear directly from farmers, ranchers and foresters across the nation.” Ranking Member Thompson adds, “Hearing directly from farm country about what’s working and what’s not is the only way to ensure we craft a bill that meets the needs of rural America.” In addition to the feedback gathered online, the House Agriculture Committee will continue to conduct hearings in Washington, DC and hold listening sessions across the country to gather input as we prepare for the 2023 Farm Bill. The form is online at the Ag Committee website, www.agriculture.house.gov