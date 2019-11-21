Fantasy of Lights prepares for 25th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne holiday tradition will celebrate its 25th season next week.

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights runs from November 26th through New Year’s Eve at Franke Park.

The $10-per-car, 2-mile-long experience includes 119 scenes, made up of over 400 individual displays, and more than 300,000 LED lights.

“This event is very special to us, much like it is to so many families in and around Fort Wayne,” said Brad Saleik, Blue Jacket Director of Marketing. “We make a concerted effort to make it better and unique from one year to the next, as we have since we took it over in 2015. I am excited to see the reactions this year and in years to come — we have some ambitious future plans.”

Blue Jacket is calling this year’s display their largest ever, with more interactive displays, including a chance to visit with Santa Claus at his cabin and purchase some exclusive ornaments.

The event helps fund Blue Jacket’s Career Academy pre-employment training program. Learn more here.