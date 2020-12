FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Blue Jacket announced on Tuesday that they have made the decision to close the open-air market at the Fantasy of Lights event at Franke Park one day early due to the dangers posed by forecasted high winds and precipitation.

Tuesday evening served as the final night for the market that was originally scheduled to go on through Wednesday. However, the driving portion of the event, as in years past, is open through New Year’s Eve.