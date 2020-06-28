Fans Allowed at Road America

This week’s episode: Fans will be allowed at Road America for the IndyCar doubleheader on July 11-12, another look at car count for this year’s Indy 500 and some updates on the 2021 IndyCar schedule.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.