Family still searching for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been a year since a Fort Wayne man went missing, but his family isn’t giving up hope.

A candlelight vigil was held for 25-year-old Kevin Nguyen yesterday. His grandmother Dee Campbell tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she’s not giving up:

“I will nearly make a deal with the devil to find my grandson. I’m 71 and I’ve made a promise to him… I will not leave here until I find him.”

His father, Lance Yankey, isn’t so sure… but he does know that someone out there knows the truth.

“90 percent of me tells me that he’s not around anymore, I have that feeling that he might be but something tells me that somebody is a very cold-hearted person. That they just decided ‘let’s take this person’ and do what they want, without regard to our feelings.”

Nguyen was last seen on December 8th, 2018, caught on camera in the parking lot of an Arby’s restaurant on Jefferson Blvd.

Since then… not a trace.