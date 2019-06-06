Family, police seeking hit-and-run driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking into a hit-and-run that injured a Fort Wayne teenager.

A red SUV is caught on surveillance camera hitting the boy on his bike on the sidewalk Friday evening, then speeding away. It happened near the Star Bank on Illinois Road. Dyllan Cepeda tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he escaped with scrapes and bruises.

“My toe was bleeding bad and my arm was all scraped up.”

But his family is concerned he could have internal injuries… and since Dyllan has only one kidney, that could prove life-threatening if true.

“(I am a) little concerned because if that kidney is messed up and I’m going to need to get a transplant for it and I can possibly die if I can’t get that.”

If you saw what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436–STOP (7867).