Familiar Face Back At The Helm Temporarily At NACS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The former Superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools Steve Yager was named the district’s temporary superintendent by Board of School Trustees on Monday evening, according to a release from the district. All of this while Superintendent Chris Himsel continues to be on leave.

Yager worked for NACS from 1985 through 2009 with 19 years as superintendent. Yager was appointed by Ind. Senator David Long to the Indiana State Board of Education for four years. Meanwhile, Dr. Gloria Shamanoff will return to her primary position as assistant superintendent effective today. Shamanoff served as the acting superintendent since January 13th when the board unanimously voted for her.