Fallen Marine From Fort Wayne Honored Over Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second funeral procession took place Sunday afternoon for a Fort Wayne Marine who died in mid-March during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Saturday to honor Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, who arrived at the 122nd Fighter Wing early that afternoon and was then taken to the D.O. McComb and Sons Tribute Center where he remained before his service on Sunday. According to our partners in news at ABC21, hundreds gathered Saturday all across the Summit City to pay their respects the the young man that was known by many.