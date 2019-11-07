FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national nonprofit group’s latest hospital safety report card saw good grades for most Fort Wayne area hospitals, but only one got an “A.”

Parkview Regional Medical Center received an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grades, released earlier today.

Released twice a year in the spring and fall, the group assigns an A,B,C,D or F grade to hospitals based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care.

Van Wert County Hospital got a “B,” with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, DeKalb Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Dupont Hospital, and St. Joseph Hospital all getting “C”s.

Read the full report here.