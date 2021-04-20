“Failla / Blakeslee 2024” Is… Well, We’ve Had Worse Ideas Right?

Jimmy Failla, Host of “Fox Across America” joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss Rep Maxine Waters’ rhetoric. The Liberal from California traveled to Minnesota over the weekend and encouraged protesters there to “get more confrontational” if former police officer Derek Chauvin isn’t convicted of murdering George Floyd. Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are blasting Waters’ for urging more chaos and unrest. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

