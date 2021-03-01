Facebook scam promises “child safety kit” and other false claims now in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police say a local resident has reported a scam on Facebook that involves offering a “child safety kit” by clicking a link in the post.

Those clicking on the link are asked to provide personal information and are then contacted by phone to set up an in-home visit. The local resident contacted said the phone calls were very persistent and wanted her to download and app.

The scammers also falsely claim that they work directly with the Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police would remind all Hoosiers that scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. Scammer’s methods and tactics are primarily intrusive to your personal and financial information, but as noted in this instance, they may often resort to invading your personal space as well. Luckily this resident was on the alert and did not fall prey to these scammers tactics.

This complaint reported to the State Police is full of red flags, and luckily this local resident did not fall prey to these scammers tactics. You can protect yourself by: