Extra Security Measures In Place For 2022 Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Festival officials are upgrading security for this year’s celebration in the wake of high-profile violence nationwide.

People entering the festival plaza will have their bags checked and be screened for weapons with a metal detecting wand, according to an announcement from Justin Shurley, the festival’s executive director. According to The Journal Gazette, the board of directors decided to increase security because of recent events, the announcement stated. Deputy Police Chief, Marty Bender says that the Fort Wayne Police have used increased security measures at local festivals and events for about the last five years.

In addition, officials announced a new phone app has been launched for those attending the festival as a guide that offers a festival map & schedule, entertainment lineup, vendor list, food options, and more. The app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.