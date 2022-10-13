More than 200 international buyers and end-users of coarse grains and co-products from more than 50 countries are arriving in Minneapolis for Export Exchange 2022, ready to meet with nearly 300 U.S. suppliers and service providers across the value chain.

Co-sponsored by the U.S. Grains Council (USGC), Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), Export Exchange 2022 offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to meet and build relationships with domestic suppliers of corn, distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS), sorghum, barley and other commodities.

“At a time when there is a clear need for international trade, Export Exchange is critical for our industry,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council. “It is essential for us to strengthen the bonds between suppliers and partner countries, and the connections made this week will not only help propel our industry this year, but for years to come.”

“We’re excited to welcome U.S. producers and international grain buyers to Minneapolis this week for face-to-face business and relationship building and an opportunity to share the important role ethanol and its coproducts, like DDGS, play in countries across the globe and in supporting agriculture,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of this key event from the very beginning, when we saw the need to strengthen the global marketplace for distiller’s grains,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The growth in trade since then—with U.S. distiller’s grains now reaching across the globe—is a testament both to the value and quality of our product and the hard work of so many to build connections on behalf of the ethanol industry.”

The global buyers have been broken down into 20 trade teams that have either been in the United States ahead of Export Exchange or will continue their visits after the event to see corn-growing states during harvest, explore DDGS production at ethanol plants, view port facilities and more as they build their networks with U.S. suppliers.