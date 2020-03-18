Expert: coronavirus “ten times more virulent” than flu

NATIONWIDE (Network Indiana): Despite what you might hear online, there is a difference between the coronavirus and the flu.

Dr. Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert at New York City Health, says COVID-19 is a brand new virus that spreads much quicker than seasonal influenza.

“In fact, it’s about 10 times more virulent than seasonal flu,” she says, adding it’s important to take extra precautions while trying to slow the spread of coronavirus:

“Whether it is somebody you come into contact with or touching door handles or something that’s a high touch surface,” she said. “We want to make sure we are applying everyday measures.”

Both COVID-19 and the flu can be transmitted through water droplets in coughs or sneezes. However, tiny particles of COVID-19 may linger longer in the air even after the infected person leaves the room. It can also linger on different types of surfaces: up to one day on cardboard, and up to three days on wood and stainless steel.

While many different strains can cause the flu, only one virus causes COVID-19. Many medications have already been proven to treat flu symptoms, but testing continues to find treatment for this coronavirus.

A COVID-19 vaccine is still in the process of being developed. There are more than 5,700 cases reported in the United States, including 30 in Indiana. It has killed thousands, primarily in China and Italy, worldwide.