Executive Leadership Changes For Do It Best Corp.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Do it Best Corp. has announced some executive leadership changes. The company has announced the retirement of one of its senior executives and the promotion of three others. The company’s executive vice president of operations, Steve Markley, will retire at the end of October after nearly 40 years in the industry. According to Inside INdiana Business, Dent Johnson will take over as executive vice president of operations, and Nick Talarico will serve as executive vice president of sales and marketing. The company has also promoted Jason Stofleth to the role of vice president of merchandising. Do it Best says Johnson and Talarico will continue to carry out Markley’s work as executive vice presidents, enabling the company to grow its customer base and the infrastructure to support them.