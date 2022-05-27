Ex-New Haven Middle School principal sentenced for child seduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former New Haven Middle School principal Peter A. Downey, 58, was sentenced to six years Friday, on two counts of child seduction.

The Journal Gazette reports that Downey pleaded guilty on April 28 to two of four charges brought against him in a case involving a girl who was 16 when the interactions began. They started when she was working as an extern for high school credit. The victim testified in court that when she became pregnant at 17, Downey took her to Chicago to have an abortion that she didn’t want.

Downey will serve three of the six years in prison, with the other three being served on probation.