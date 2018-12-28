Ex-deputy to avoid prosecution on theft charge

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A former Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputy will avoid a misdemeanor theft charge after making a deal with prosecutors.

The Times-Union reports that the agreement prohibits Chad Hill from ever serving in law enforcement again. Hill was accused of stealing a phone, portable hotspot, and a tablet from the department to give to a woman prior to his retirement last year.

The same woman posted an inappropriate photo on social media she says Hill sent her, which resulted in him resigning from a school resource officer position at Whitko.

Hill’s law enforcement certification has been revoked. He had worked for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years.