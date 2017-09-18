European Court Rules Against GMO Ban

The European Court of Justice ruled that member state governments cannot ban the

cultivation of genetically engineered crops in the absence of scientific evidence that they

are a human health risk. American Soybean Association President Ron Moore said the

ruling is a comforting one from a scientific standpoint. “The Court’s decision reverses what

the EU calls the ‘precautionary principle,’ their long-standing default argument that without

proof that a product is unsafe, unverified concerns about safety are sufficient to ban either

importation or cultivation,” says Moore. “Over the past 20 years, this unscientific approach

has led to a patchwork of unscientific restrictions on EU imports and cultivation of biotech

crops by member states.” Those restrictions or prohibitions were put in place in spite of the

products being approved by the European Food Safety Authority, as well as numerous

other food safety and global health agencies. Moore said the Soybean Association is happy

with the ruling and hopeful it will lead to similar science-based stances on genetic

engineering in Europe during the years ahead.