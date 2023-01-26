Ethanol Over EV Mandates

A new survey of registered voters shows significant support for ethanol and the Renewable Fuel Standard while revealing opposition to banning liquid fuels or mandating electric vehicles. Morning Consult conducted the survey for the Renewable Fuels Association. “As the new Congress settles in and considers the future of our nation’s energy policy, these polling results demonstrate that Americans strongly support the expanded use of lower-cost, lower-carbon renewable fuels like ethanol,” says RFA President Geoff Cooper. According to the survey, almost 55 percent of the respondents support the Renewable Fuel Standard, while only 15 percent expressed opposition to the program. Meanwhile, 64 percent of respondents have a favorable opinion of ethanol, while just 18 percent said unfavorable. Half the respondents said they weren’t interested in purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle in the next three years, while 42 percent expressed interest. Sixty-six percent oppose banning the sale of liquid-fueled engines in cars.