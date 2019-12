An escaped inmate out of Noble County has been recaptured.

Police had been looking for 34-year-old Joseph Stevens after he left on a four-hour pass to a home in Avilla Saturday morning and never came back.

Noble County Sheriff Max Weber told WOWO News just before 6am today that Stevens, who had been serving time for 2011 convictions for intimidation and possession of drug precursors, has been found and is back in jail, now facing new charges.