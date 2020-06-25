Erin’s House to welcome Roberto Clemente Jr. for Common Bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Erin’s House is hosting Roberto Clemente Jr. as this year’s guest speaker for their annual Common Bond fundraiser.

Clemente Jr., the son of the former baseball great, will speak as part of this year’s event set for July 30 at Parkview Field. Clemente Jr. is a former professional baseball player, broadcaster, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Groups of up to four will be seated together with social distancing for the event. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a meet-and-greet with Clemente Jr. to soon follow, a program and a fireworks finale.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here. They are on sale now until Friday, July 24.

Erin’s House was a 2019 co-recipient of WOWO’s Penny Pitch.