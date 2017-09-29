Eric Balliet remembered for work with burn victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fallen Fort Wayne firefighter is being remembered for his work helping burn survivors.

Captain Eric Balliet died Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest during a training exercise, and it turns out the 19-year veteran’s life touched many others.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Private Donnie Voliva tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 Balliet introduced him to the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids in Jackson, Michigan.

“He said once, ‘You go you’ll never want to not go again, and he was right. He was so right.”

It’s a place that offers a week of fun and therapy for kids that are burn victims, to help them forget about their trauma.

Balliet once called the camp an opportunity to watch some of the kids that firefighters save, get to grow, laugh, and love.