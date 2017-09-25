After Equifax: How to protect your information

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In the weeks of media buzz following Equifax’s security breach announcement, many Americans are left wondering – now what do we do? WOWO’s Olivia Torres spoke to representatives from local financial institutions about steps you can take to keep your information safe. Click below to listen to the full story.

 

For information on Credit Freezes:

Equifax: https://www.freeze.equifax.com/Freeze/jsp/SFF_PersonalIDInfo.jsp

Experian: https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html

TransUnion: https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze/place-credit-freeze2

 

 

